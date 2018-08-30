Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

MIDDLETOWN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) – Authorities are searching for a missing 21-year-old woman from Langhorne.

Christina Giuffre, from the Forsythia Gate section of Langhorne, was last seen Wednesday afternoon.

Police say Giuffre did not show up to work on Wednesday.

She’s 5 feet tall and weighs about 95 lbs.

She was last seen wearing a red tank top and either white or gray pants. She drives a black Honda Civic with a PA tag of KMN-0274.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, call police.