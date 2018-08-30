Filed Under:Local TV

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia Police are searching for two men wanted in a violent robbery in South Philadelphia.

It happened on the 400 block of Dickinson Street, just after 3 a.m. on Aug. 15.

Surveillance cameras captured as two male suspects attacked a 29-year-old man. The suspects are seen throwing the victim to the ground and hitting him several times. They then pulled out a knife and demanded the victim’s valuables, say police.

The suspects fled with the victims wallet, credit cards, debit card, insurance card and $2.

The suspects were last seen south on 5th Street heading towards Tasker Street.

If you have any information on this crime, contact police.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s