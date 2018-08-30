Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

UPPER DARBY, Pa. (CBS) – Police in Upper Darby have charged a suspect in the shooting death of a 17-year-old at a July party.

Authorities say 21-year-old Deshawn Cannon is now facing charges of criminal homicide for the shooting death of 17-year-old Armand Fennell.

Police say dozens of people saw the shooting on the 500 block of Glendale Street but police say they had a difficult time with uncooperative witnesses.

Police say the community finally provided tips that lead them to the suspect.

Police say Cannon allegedly committed the shooting less than 24 hours after being released from prison.

Cannon is already being held in Philadelphia on unrelated gun charges.