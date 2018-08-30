Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

MARGATE, N.J. (CBS) — A group of Margate residents are organizing to build a boardwalk.

About 100 people rallied for the issue a few days ago. The demonstrators want to build a new wooden walkway after new dunes were added in the last two years.

Boardwalk advocates say the dunes created a dead zone between the town and the ocean.

Margate used to have a boardwalk but was destroyed by a hurricane in 1944.