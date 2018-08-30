  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMBig Brother
    10:00 PMS.W.A.T.
    11:00 PMEyewitness News at 11pm
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, Margate

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

MARGATE, N.J. (CBS) —  A group of Margate residents are organizing to build a boardwalk.

Parents Paying As Much For Child Care As They Are For College: Report

About 100 people rallied for the issue a few days ago. The demonstrators want to build a new wooden walkway after new dunes were added in the last two years.

Boardwalk advocates say the dunes created a dead zone between the town and the ocean.

‘This Is Outrageous’: New Jersey Hiking Gas Tax By More Than 10-Percent

Margate used to have a boardwalk but was destroyed by a hurricane in 1944.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s