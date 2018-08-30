Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) — A man accused of strangling a model in one of Philadelphia’s affluent Main Line suburbs has been arraigned on murder charges.

‘It Was A Violent Death’: Arrest Made In Murder Of Former Playboy Model Christina Kraft

Jonathan Harris made his court appearance via video Thursday from a jail where he’s being held without bail. He didn’t enter a plea during the brief hearing.

The latest photo obtained by Eyewitness News shows Harris being booked for his arraignment.

The 30-year-old Johnstown man was arrested Wednesday as he got off a bus in Pittsburgh. He’s also charged with robbery, theft and more in the Aug. 22 slaying of Christina Carlin-Kraft.

Officials said Kraft took a ride-hailing service to Philadelphia, met Harris and the two later returned to her Ardmore apartment, into which she had moved the previous week. Kraft’s body was found in her bloodstained bedroom that evening after police went to check on her.

Montgomery County District Attorney says Kevin Steele Harris is facing first and second-degree murder charges. In a press conference held Wednesday, Steele explained that Kraft’s death was “violent”.

Police Issue Arrest Warrant For Suspect In Murder Of Former Playboy Model

Authorities say a robbery also took place inside Kraft’s home days before her murder.

Sources tell Eyewitness News that authorities obtained surveillance pictures of Andre Milton, of Philadelphia, going into Kraft’s apartment. He then left alone. Police think he robbed her while she was sleeping.

It’s not known if Harris has retained an attorney.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)