PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A judge has ordered a New Jersey couple to hand over money they raised for a homeless man. The couple originally began a GoFundMe to help Johnny Bobbit, a homeless man, after he shared his last $20 to help Katie McClure, who was stranded in Philadelphia.

McClure had gotten stranded on I-95 in Kensington when Bobbit came to the rescue despite struggling himself. To thank him, McClure and her boyfriend launched a GoFundMe campaign that raised more than $400,000.

However, in a lawsuit filed by Bobbitt, he accused the couple of mismanaging a large portion of those donations.

On Thursday, a judge granted a temporary restraining order to force McClure and her boyfriend to turn the money over to Bobbit through their lawyers. That money will be put into a trust.

Officials say the couple had mixed the GoFundMe money with their own. They also claimed to have given Bobbit $200,000, but his attorney says that he only received $75,000.

When the scandal broke, the couple said they were worried about giving Bobbitt the money because he might use it to buy drugs.