PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s an event that could rival any NFL Draft Day, but it’s actually signing day at Cristo Rey Philadelphia High School. The infectious energy of the theme song for the iconic movie, “Rocky”, ushers in the day when students learn of their work-study assignments.

Cristo Rey Philadelphia High School’s Remarkable Graduation Record Fueled By Work-Study Program

More than 400 students from the ninth through twelfth grade, found out which company they will be working with throughout the school year. About 95 area businesses participate in the event like the Philadelphia Police Department, FMC, the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, and the City of Philadelphia.

Each role fulfilled by the students gives them a chance to work in order to help fund their tuition at the college prep school.

“It was loud, crazy, amazing! It was so much love and compassion,” sophomore Jaden Jordan told Eyewitness News.

Teachers and mascots get in on all the celebrity-style action as the kid’s names were announced.

“They make you feel like a celebrity, you know. Warm welcome, everyone’s cheering, the cheerleading squad,” Mia Velez explained how the atmosphere surrounding the event made it that much more meaningful.

Mia Velez is a sophomore and she’s looking forward to working with the mayor’s office this year. She is preparing for her future one, high school year at a time.

“It’s one of the best feelings in the world,” said Velez.

She, like many other students that participated, is looking forward to learning all that they can within their new work-study roles.

Cristo Rey Philadelphia High School is in its seventh year. They’ve had three graduating classes so far with a 100-percent graduation rate.

Also, 100-percent of their graduates have been accepted to 4-year colleges or universities and 40-percent are going to college for free.