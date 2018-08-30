PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Right now, as of late-August, the best high school football team in the area is Coatesville. The Red Raiders return a strong nucleus from a team that finished 13-2 and lost to St. Joe’s Prep in the PIAA 6A state semifinals last season in a classic 53-49 duel.

This season, the best team in the area may not be determined until Dec. 8, the date of the PIAA 6A state finals. That’s because there is a chance Coatesville and St. Joe’s Prep may meet again for higher stakes. For 2018 and 2019, the PIAA, the state high school sports governing body, altered its 6A playoff format to have the District 12 champion (the Philadelphia Catholic League and Public League) travel west to play the state semifinal against the winner of districts 2, 4, 6, 7, 8, and 10 to reach the state championship. Usually, it’s a District 7 team (Western Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic League or WPIAL) team that wins that portion of the state.

District 1 (Southeastern Pennsylvania) is staying east and will play the winner from District 3 (South Central Pa.) in the eastern state semifinal.

What could conceivably happen is St. Joe’s Prep wins out west and Coatesville wins in the east, creating an all-Philadelphia-area 6A state final.

And it’s very possible it could happen.

Here is a thumbnail look at the top 10 teams in the area.

1. Coatesville (13-2 last season, 1-0 this season). The Red Raiders return quarterback Ricky Ortega, halfback Aaron Young and wide receiver Dapree Bryant. Young is one of the best players in the state—if not the best. He’s narrowed his five college choices to Rutgers, Penn State, Arkansas, Michigan State, and Northwestern. The trio accounted for 85 touchdowns last year.

2. St. Joseph’s Prep (13-1 last season, 0-0 this season). This is a team that bears watching later in the season. The Hawks could very well start the season 0-3. It’s a young, talented team with little varsity experience in some vital areas. Sophomore Kyle McCord, a 6-foot-3, 195-pound quarterback, has scholarship offers from 10 schools, and sophomore outside linebacker Jeremiah Trotter Jr., the son of former Eagle Jeremiah Trotter, head the list of top players.

3. Imhotep Charter (12-2 last season, 1-0 this season). The Panthers return wide receiver/defensive back Tykee Smith, who is headed to West Virginia, and wide receiver Yusuf Terry has committed to Baylor. Second-year coach Nick Lincoln guided the Panthers to the 4A state finals last year, when they lost to Erie Cathedral Prep, 38-28.

4. Malvern Prep (6-4 last season, 0-0 this season). The Friars could be the best team in the area and possibly the state, but there is no way to find that out, since the Inter-Ac refuses to join the PIAA. Malvern returns Clemson commit Keith Maguire, senior 6-4, 275-pound lineman Jake Hornibrook, who is going to Stanford, and senior quarterback Drew Gunther, who threw for over 1,600 yards last season.

5. North Penn (9-3 last season, 1-0 this season). The Knights got off to a great start by edging out Neshaminy, 34-33, in their season opener and will rely on senior quarterback Solomon Robinson to run the offense.

6. Archbishop Wood (12-2 last season, 0-1 this season). Kyle Adkins, 24, takes over this season for coaching legend Steve Devlin. Offensive linemen Connor Bishop, Luke Stengel and Brett Gross will be tasked with the responsibility protecting senior quarterback Jack Colyar, a Duke commit for baseball.

7. Garnet Valley (12-2 last season, 1-0 this season). Jaguars’ coach Mike Ricci has turned this program into a consistent power. He’ll look toward senior quarterback Cole Palis, defensive end Cade Brennan and lineman Kyle McCullough this year to carry the Jags, who have reached the PIAA District 1 6A finals the last two years.

8. Neshaminy (10-2 last season, 0-1 this season). Junior quarterback Brody McAndrew, who threw for over 1,800 yards, is back along with a receiving corps that includes seniors Cory Joyce and Zach Canimore, and junior Oleh Manzyk. The Redskins gave North Penn a scare in their season opener, losing 34-33.

9. Downingtown West (5-5 last season, 1-0 this season). This was a young team last season and it showed. The young Whippets took their share of lumps in finishing 5-5. Junior quarterback Will Howard was one of those who learned as the season progressed. What’s emerged is a leader who makes the Whippets a scary team in the Ches-Mont League.

10. Downingtown East (10-2 last season, 1-0 this season). Cougars’ head coach Mike Matta routinely produced competitive teams. Senior tailback Garvey Jonassaint ran for over 1,000 yards last year and he’ll take some of the stress off of senior quarterback Luke Davis.