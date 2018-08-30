Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PISCATAWAY, N.J. (CBS) — Four women are suing Massage Envy locations in New Jersey accusing them of covering up abuse.

The suit was filed Thursday. The women, only identified in the lawsuit as Jane Does number one through four, and their attorneys say Massage Envy therapists groped and sexually assaulted them during massages.

They accuse the company of documenting the abuse, but not reporting it to authorities earlier this week.

“One incident is too many,” said CEO Joseph C. Magnacca in a letter to the public.

Massage Envy said it has put together a safety plan, with the help of anti-assault organization RAINN, to implement measures to keep clients and therapists at their franchise locations safe.