PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Federal officials seized nearly 500 fake driver’s licenses at Philadelphia International Airport.

The fake IDs included licenses from more than 20 states, including Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Washington, D.C., Washington state, Florida, Vermont, and others. The fake IDs shipped from locations in Canada, China, and from countries in Southwest Asia.

“Counterfeit drivers licenses have historically been used by those under 21 years of age for the illegal consumption of alcohol, but fake IDs have also been used in criminal enterprises, such as identity theft cases and immigration fraud,” said Casey Durst, CBP Director of the Baltimore Field Office. “Customs and Border Protection officers will continue to exercise extraordinary vigilance during trade enforcement operations and we remain committed to the safety and security of our nation every day.”

The U.S. Customs and Border Protection says the quality of the licenses ranges from obvious fakes to very good quality that can be scanned with barcode readers.