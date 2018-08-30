Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

CAPE MAY, N.J. (CBS) — Some lucky horses took a dip in the ocean to cool off this week.

The oppressive heat and humidity forced Cape May Carriage to suspend their carriage rides for tourists a few nights this week to keep the horses safe.

Horse caregivers decided since it was too hot to lug tourists, they mid as well ride the horse into the ocean and cool off. Check out these photos from photographer Craig Massey of the equines keeping cool on Higbees Beach in West Cape May. He captioned his post, “The equestrian beach party early this evening appeared to be quite a success. At least, there was no griping from the horses.”