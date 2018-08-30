  • CBS 3On Air

Horses Swim In Cape May by Craig Massey Photography

CAPE MAY, N.J. (CBS) —  Some lucky horses took a dip in the ocean to cool off this week.

The oppressive heat and humidity forced Cape May Carriage to suspend their carriage rides for tourists a few nights this week to keep the horses safe.

Horse caregivers decided since it was too hot to lug tourists, they mid as well ride the horse into the ocean and cool off. Check out these photos from photographer Craig Massey of the equines keeping cool on Higbees Beach in West Cape May. He captioned his post, “The equestrian beach party early this evening appeared to be quite a success. At least, there was no griping from the horses.”

 

Horses Swim In Cape May by Craig Massey Photography

Horses Swim In Cape May by Craig Massey Photography

40310802 10213472534670561 8783648788259536896 o Equestrian Beach Party Horses Take Dip In Cape May Beach

Horses Swim In Cape May by Craig Massey Photography

40319045 10213472526550358 8928172599523934208 o Equestrian Beach Party Horses Take Dip In Cape May Beach

Horses Swim In Cape May by Craig Massey Photography

40307389 10213472525670336 7427927371841273856 n Equestrian Beach Party Horses Take Dip In Cape May Beach

Horses Swim In Cape May by Craig Massey Photography

40398622 10213472525110322 2071209345265172480 o Equestrian Beach Party Horses Take Dip In Cape May Beach

Horses Swim In Cape May by Craig Massey Photography

40359321 10213472524710312 2521334300276686848 o Equestrian Beach Party Horses Take Dip In Cape May Beach

Horses Swim In Cape May by Craig Massey Photography

40376859 10213472188221900 7383895642000588800 o Equestrian Beach Party Horses Take Dip In Cape May Beach

Horses Swim In Cape May by Craig Massey Photography

