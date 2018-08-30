PHILADELPHIA, PA - AUGUST 30: Joe Callahan #3 of the Philadelphia Eagles throws a pass in the first quarter during the preseason game against the New York Jets at Lincoln Financial Field on August 30, 2018 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

By Joseph Santoliquito

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Now the real work begins. The Eagles dragged through a necessary evil Thursday night by playing the fourth and most meaningless preseason game against the visiting New York Jets and some players may have won themselves a job with the defending Super Bowl champions, while others didn’t do much of anything.

Oh, the Eagles won an ugly game, 10-9, at Lincoln Financial Field Thursday night, leaving them with a 1-3 preseason mark.

It begins for real next week.

The Good

Linebacker Steven Means caused a fumble in the third quarter and looks good as a special teams player who comes with a lot of energy.

Linebacker Joe Walker had his moments, leading the Eagles in tackles in the first two quarters.

Safety Tre Sullivan’s second-quarter interception may have helped him make the team.

Linebacker LaRoy Reynolds may have helped himself with some decent work.

Kicker Jake Elliott showed the form that made him a folk hero here last year with a third-quarter 55-yard field goal that tied the game at 3-3.

Tackle Jordan Mailata continues to show signs of getting better and that he could play in this league.

Running back Josh Adams was a workhorse for the Eagles. He may make the team, but there has to be a question about his speed.

Receiver DeAndre Carter had two catches for 37 yards—one that went for 19.

Cornerback Rasul Douglas’ pass breakup early in the fourth quarter.

Quarterback Joe Callahan directing an 11-play, 68-yard drive that resulted in the winning score.

The Bad

Center John Toth’s bad snap in the first half killed a drive.

Callahan’s fourth-quarter interception. He hung the ball up a little too long for Jets’ Derrick Jones with 4:02 left to play.

Mailata going offsides late in the fourth quarter.

The Ugly

Quarterback Christian Hackenberg is, well, just awful. If the Eagles keep him on the practice squad they won’t have to worry about anyone claiming him. The former second-round pick out of Penn State continues to regress. He turned the ball over three times—two interceptions and a fumble.