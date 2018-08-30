Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) – Authorities at the Port of Wilmington seize a large load of cocaine for the second time in one week.

Trump Cancels Pay Raise Due To Federal Workers In January

A Wilmington Police Department narcotics dog alerted to boxes full of pineapples.

When they were inspected, vacuum sealed strips of cocaine were found concealed inside the bottom flaps of the boxes.

On Friday, the U.S. Customs and Border Protection said authorities uncovered 99.66 pounds of cocaine was hidden in the bottoms of 20 cardboard boxes containing pineapples from San Carlos, Costa Rica. That shipment was destined for Clifton, New Jersey.

Judge Orders NJ Couple To Hand Over Money They Raised For Homeless Man

In all 244 packages of cocaine were seized with a weight of more than 100 pounds and a street value of more than $3 million.

So far, there have been no arrests in either incident.

