PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Growing up can be hard, but a new class aims to make it a little easier for young adults.

“Adulting 101” is being offered by Pickens County Library System in South Carolina to fill in the gaps in useful information.

The class is aimed squarely at millennials and it’s even taught by millennials from their Teen Advisory Board.

“Having somebody tell you “Hey, don’t worry, you’re not the only person that doesn’t know what to do” is helpful,” explained student Jordan McDonald, a high school senior.

The course covers a variety of topics such as how to tackle laundry or how to change a flat tire.

Other subjects that will be taught include how to ace a job interview and managing your finances.

Next month’s topic is sewing.

Teens will make cactus pin-cushions and learn how to sew a button.

According to the library, the class is only open to people ages 12-18.