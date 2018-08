Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter



PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa. (CBS) – Two people have been airlifted to the hospital following a crash on the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Plymouth Meeting, Thursday morning.

It happened on the eastbound lanes of the turnpike, near the Norristown exit.

Here's #Chopper3 over the scene of the PA Turnpike EB closures @ Norristown. The on-ramp is squeezing by on the shoulder. @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/cLdtMLUNKU — Chandler Lutz (@ChandlerCBS3) August 30, 2018

Officials say a car and tractor-trailer collided around 7:30 a.m.

No word on the victims’ condition.

The eastbound lanes are blocked.