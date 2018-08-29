Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A dalmatian double-threat has become a viral sensation for his crooning.

The very adorable dog is showing off his talents, which include singing and piano playing, in Bulgaria.

The two-year-old dog’s name is Freddy and his owners say he loves to sing.

Beyond singing and piano playing, Freddy’s other talent is carrying various objects on his nose.

Apparently, he also enjoys eating fruit.

The pooch sure packs quite the personality.