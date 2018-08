Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

ORLANDO (CBS) – A group of truck drivers in Orlando, Florida stopped to help police save a suicidal man.

Seven truck drivers lined their 18-wheelers under an overpass on the Florida Turnpike as a man hung over the side of a fence.

Florida Highway Patrol closed the Turnpike in both directions.

After more than an hour, the man came off the bridge on his own.