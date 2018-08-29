Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Crews are on the scene of a train fire at the Glenside station Wednesday afternoon.

SEPTA Regional Rail has suspended service on the Landsdale, Doylestown, and Warminster lines in both directions due to an equipment fire.

Doylestown: Service is suspended until further notice due to mechanical issues at Glenside Station. — SEPTA (@SEPTA) August 29, 2018

Police say the first car of a train was affected by the fire.

All passengers have been removed from the train.

No injuries or transports have been reported at this time.

The fire department and SEPTA are investigating.

No other information at this time.