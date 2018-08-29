Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

NEW JERSEY (CBS) – A frightening tractor-trailer crash was caught on camera in New Jersey, and authorities believe road rage is to blame.

Dash cam video shows the tractor-trailer as it loses control, hits a median and then flips on its side.

Police say the truck driver was driving aggressively and switching lanes last Thursday during the morning rush.

A driver of an SUV cut the big rig off, and it lost its balance.

Both drivers were issued a number of summonses, including reckless and careless driving.