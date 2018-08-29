1. Love & Honey Fried Chicken

Topping the list is Love & Honey Fried Chicken. Located at 1100 N. Front St. in Northern Liberties, the chicken shop is the highest rated soul food restaurant in Philadelphia, boasting 4.5 stars out of 205 reviews on Yelp.

Step right up and get yourself a three-piece order of fried chicken that includes a full breast, one thigh, a drumstick, one cornbread muffin and some honey butter. This joint’s side game boasts pimento deviled eggs, buttermilk ranch slaw, house-made pickles and macaroni salad. And don’t forget to save room for sweet potato pie.

2. Nile Cafe

Germantown’s Nile Cafe, located at 6008 Germantown Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the vegan and vegetarian spot 4.5 stars out of 58 reviews.

A wall-mounted, handwritten dry-erase board menu presents classic vegetarian fare like lemon chicken, roasted duck, pepper steak, barbecued beef and chicken with gravy — all made from either soy or wheat.

3. Jim & Rita’s Fine Cuisine

Jim & Rita’s Fine Cuisine, a soul food spot in Logan, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 31 Yelp reviews. Head over to 4938 N. Broad St. to see for yourself.

On the menu, offerings include grilled salmon, meatloaf, baked turkey wings smothered in gravy and shrimp and chicken Alfredo. Round out your meal with sides of collard greens, mac and cheese, candied yams and more.

Yelper Klorisa C. wrote, “This food is absolutely delicious! By far the best soul food I have had in Philadelphia. … I had the pleasure of meeting Jim and Rita as well and both are extremely pleasant and humble people. Prices are great too!”