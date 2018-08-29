BREAKING:Arrest Made In Murder Of Former Playboy Model
Filed Under:Local TV

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — You don’t see this often, two rival football players hugging after an exhausting game.

This tender moment happened last Friday in Alabama after the Valley Rams beat the two-time state champions Lannett Panthers.

The schools are bitter rivals, but these players are not.

football rivals 2 Rival Football Players Hug It Out After Game In Alabama

credit: cbs3

Phillies 2019 Spring Training Schedule Released 

It turns out they’ve known each other since kindergarten.

They say their friendship will always outweigh any football game.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s