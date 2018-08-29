Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — You don’t see this often, two rival football players hugging after an exhausting game.

This tender moment happened last Friday in Alabama after the Valley Rams beat the two-time state champions Lannett Panthers.

The schools are bitter rivals, but these players are not.

It turns out they’ve known each other since kindergarten.

They say their friendship will always outweigh any football game.