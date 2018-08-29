Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter
ARDMORE, Pa. (CBS) — An arrest has been made in connection with the murder of former Playboy model Christina Kraft, the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office has announced.
CBS3 has learned that 30-year-old Jonathan Harris was being sought in Kraft’s death. It’s unclear if Harris was arrested.
Authorities say they are holding a press conference at 4:45 p.m. today to reveal more details on the arrest.
Police say Kraft’s killer met her on the night she died. He sent text messages to a friend saying, “I just met this sexy a** white b****, at her house in Ardmore now.” That text message was sent at 2:40 a.m. the morning she died.
An autopsy report confirms the former Playboy model had a broken nose and was strangled on Aug. 22.
The man suspected of killing her was just released from prison in July.