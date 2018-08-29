Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

ARDMORE, Pa. (CBS) — Police have issued an arrest warrant in the case of a former Playboy model murdered in Ardmore last week.

Authorities are searching for 30-year-old Jonathan Harris from Philadelphia. Officials say murder charges have been filed against Harris.

Police say Kraft’s murder met her on the night she died. He sent text messages to a friend saying, “I just met this sexy a** white b****, at her house in Ardmore now.” That text message was sent at 2:40 a.m. the morning she died.

An autopsy report confirms the former playboy model had a broken nose and was strangled to death on Aug. 22.

The man suspected of killing her was just released from prison in July.

Lower Merion Township Police had released surveillance video Monday of a person of interest in connection to the murder of 36-year-old Christina Kraft. She was found strangled inside her bedroom last week.

Surveillance video shows the man who had contact with Kraft in the early-morning hours of Wednesday, Aug. 22 in the area of South Broad and Locust Streets, and the surrounding blocks in Philadelphia.

The man is also captured on video surrounding the entrance to the SEPTA subway at 15th and Market Streets.

Police say he may have also used a ridesharing service from 13th and Locust Streets to Sibley Avenue in Ardmore where Kraft lived.

Kraft’s body was found later on Wednesday after police were called to check on her welfare around 9:15 p.m.

Police are also searching for a man accused of burglarizing Kraft’s apartment days before she was killed. Police have identified that suspect as Andre Milton, of Philadelphia.

It was initially believed Milton was responsible in Kraft’s homicide, but Lower Merion Police Superintendent Mike McGrath says the man seen in the video is not Milton, but now labeled a person of interest in Kraft’s death.

Brian Kraft, the former model’s brother, told CBS3 in a statement that the family is “devastated” by her death.

“Beautiful inside and out, she gave a special love to those she was closest to. Never a goodbye without saying I love you,” Kraft said in the statement. “Our family is devastated and heartbroken by her sudden loss. She will be missed beyond what words can describe.”

Anyone with information about the person of interest is asked to contact the Lower Merion Police Department at 610-649-1000 or the Montgomery County Detective Bureau at 610-278-3368.