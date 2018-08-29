Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The Phillies 2019 Spring Training schedule was released Wednesday afternoon.

The Phillies will kick off Spring Training Friday February 22 in Port Charles against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Their Grapefruit League home opener will be Saturday February 23, against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Spectrum Field in Clearwater.

The Phillies will play 16 home games throughout Spring Training, including the annual Saint Patrick’s game against the Yankee’s on March 17.

Spring Training three-game packages will go on sale in November. Individual ticket sales for Spring Training games will begin on Wednesday, Jan. 9.

The Phillies will be offering exclusive fan trips to Spring Training. For details, click here.