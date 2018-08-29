PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia public schools will be closing early Thursday due to excessive heat.

The Philadelphia School District tweeted Monday that all public schools will be closing at 1 p.m. on Thursday .

“Early dismissal TOMORROW, June 13 at 1 p.m. due to forecasted excessive heat,” the school district said.

As heat builds during the day, buildings are experiencing uncomfortable conditions. Because temperatures are remaining high into the evening, many buildings are not cooling overnight. Only 27 percent of the District’s school buildings have central air conditioning.