PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Oreo is launching some new spicy flavors that don’t really pair well with milk.

The company is introducing wasabi and hot chicken wing cookies.

However, these flavors won’t be on store U.S. store shelves anytime soon.

Right now, they’re only available in China. Americans desperate enough to try the new flavors can either head to Beijing or pay the shipping.

Both flavors have been available on eBay.

