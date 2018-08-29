Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHOENIX (CSB/AP) — A Guatemalan mother says her baby died after falling ill at a Texas immigration facility. Now, she is planning multiple lawsuits including one against the federal government.

Border agents apprehended Yazmin Juarez and her 19-month-old daughter, Mariee, in March after they entered the United States seeking asylum.

Juarez’s lawyer says within days the toddler developed a respiratory infection after sharing a room with other children, some of whom were sick.

Juarez’s lawyer says the child got inadequate medical care. The baby’s health improved but then worsened until she and her mother were released.

The law firm released a timeline that says Juarez sought medical treatment for Mariee six days after they entered Dilley because the baby had congestion and a cough. Ten days after they arrived, Mariee had lost two pounds (almost 1 kilogram), nearly 8 percent of her body weight.

Legal papers filed Tuesday say the child was still sick when she and her mother flew to New Jersey where Juarez’s mother lives. The next day, they went to an emergency room, the law firm said. The baby was hospitalized over the next several weeks and eventually transferred to Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia.

On May 10, Mariee suffered a hemorrhage that led to irreversible brain and organ damage.

Mariee died six and half weeks later after being taken to the hospital.

