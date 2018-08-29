Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

MEXICO (CBS) — Environmental protection authorities in Mexico are investigating the death of hundreds of sea turtles trapped in fishing nets.

They were found in a coastal area in southern Mexico.

The olive ridley turtle lives mainly in the warm waters of the Pacific and Indian Oceans.

The turtles are considered a “threatened” species.

