The turtles are considered a “threatened” species.
MEXICO (CBS) — Environmental protection authorities in Mexico are investigating the death of hundreds of sea turtles trapped in fishing nets.
They were found in a coastal area in southern Mexico.
The olive ridley turtle lives mainly in the warm waters of the Pacific and Indian Oceans.
