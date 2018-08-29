BREAKING:Arrest Made In Murder Of Former Playboy Model
Filed Under:Local TV, Talkers

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

MEXICO (CBS) — Environmental protection authorities in Mexico are investigating the death of hundreds of sea turtles trapped in fishing nets.

Aquarium, Firefighters Rescue Whales Off Florida Shore

They were found in a coastal area in southern Mexico.

mexico sea turtles3 Mexico Investigates After Hundreds Of Dead Sea Turtles Found Trapped In Nets

Credit: CBS3.

The olive ridley turtle lives mainly in the warm waters of the Pacific and Indian Oceans.

Homeless Man Suing Couple Who Raised Funds To Help Him

The turtles are considered a “threatened” species.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s