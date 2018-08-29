Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Hundreds of Philadelphia school children got a surprise visit from rapper Meek Mill during their first week back in class. Mill surprised students at his former elementary school with free backpacks.

Wednesday morning’s stop was one of several the Philadelphia native is making as he encourages Philadelphia students to focus on their education – one backpack at a time.

Rapper @MeekMill to donate more than 6000 backpacks filled with school supplies to Philly school children. The two-day event started this morning at the rapper’s alma mater in Strawberry Mansion. We take a look at the effort on @CBSPhilly at Noon. pic.twitter.com/iCX6OjROaY — Jan Carabeo (@JanCarabeoCBS3) August 29, 2018

The young students could not hide their excitement, some were even speechless.

“Eeee! I’m so excited!” said 4th grader Karter Stubbs.

Mill handed out 500 backpacks stuffed with school supplies at James G. Blaine elementary school Wednesday morning.

And it was a nostalgic stop for the star. The Strawberry Mansion school is his Alma mater.

“I remember the basketball coach making me play the best player on the team, and I lost. And I couldn’t play of the basketball team,” recalled Mill.

Still – the star was happy to be back.

Over two days, Mill – in partnership with Puma – will give away more than 6,000 backpacks to kids of all ages in 12 Philly schools.

Mill says it’s a mission that took root in his childhood, watching family and friends struggle.

“Everyone can’t afford school supplies and stuff like that because I grew up in that type of situation,” said Mill.

But schools superintendent William Hite says Mill’s gesture goes beyond what these kids physically walk away with in their hands.

“What he represents for the students is he was a success no matter the challenges. But more importantly, he is also giving back to his community,” said Hite.

A valuable lesson to learn at any age.