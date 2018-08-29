Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A homeless man whose act of generosity went viral is now suing the people he helped.

Johnny Bobbit shared his last $20 to buy gas for Katie McClure last year after she got stranded on I-95 in Kensington.

To thank him, McClure and her boyfriend launched a GoFundMe campaign that raised more than $400,000.

‘It Was A Violent Death’: Arrest Made In Murder Of Former Playboy Model Christina Kraft

Now, Bobbitt has filed a lawsuit accusing the couple of mismanaging a large portion of those donations.

The couple says they’re worried about giving Bobbitt the money because he might use it to buy drugs.

A hearing on the lawsuit is scheduled for Thursday.