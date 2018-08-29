Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

LONDON (CBS) — An endurance athlete completes a remarkable journey after swimming the 330-mile length of the English Channel.

Lewis Pugh, 48, made history after he swam from Land’s End to Dover, England. The feat made him the first swimmer to do so.

He covered between six to 12 miles a day

A cheering crowd was there to greet him at the conclusion of his impressive accomplishment.

However, Pugh isn’t finished just yet. “Now the real work begins. Obviously, I’m exhausted. I’d like to have a nice rest and a very, very good sleep. But very, very soon, I go off to the G7 Summit,” Pugh explained to the crowd.

At the G7 Summit he plans to address environmental issues surrounding the state of the oceans.

“I have also seen plastic on every beach from Land’s End to Dover. We have taken the fish out of the ocean and replaced them with plastic,” tweeted Pugh.

I urge the UK Government to properly protect its waters. Currently, only 7 square kms out of 750,000 is fully protected. — Lewis Pugh (@LewisPugh) August 29, 2018

Pugh started this challenge on July 12.

Swimming the English Channel took him a total of 49 days.