LONDON (CBS) — An endurance athlete completes a remarkable journey after swimming the 330-mile length of the English Channel.

Lewis Pugh, 48, made history after he swam from Land’s End to Dover, England. The feat made him the first swimmer to do so.

He covered between six to 12 miles a day

A cheering crowd was there to greet him at the conclusion of his impressive accomplishment.

lewis pugh english channel Im Exhausted: Athlete Swims 330 Miles Across English Channel

Credit: CBS3.

 

However, Pugh isn’t finished just yet. “Now the real work begins. Obviously, I’m exhausted. I’d like to have a nice rest and a very, very good sleep. But very, very soon, I go off to the G7 Summit,” Pugh explained to the crowd.

At the G7 Summit he plans to address environmental issues surrounding the state of the oceans.

“I have also seen plastic on every beach from Land’s End to Dover. We have taken the fish out of the ocean and replaced them with plastic,” tweeted Pugh.

Pugh started this challenge on July 12.

Swimming the English Channel took him a total of 49 days.

