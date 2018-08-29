Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Keeping cool is the priority across Philadelphia as the heat index hits 106 degrees.

Philadelphia School District To Dismiss Students Early Tuesday And Wednesday Due To Dangerous Heat

People across the Delaware Valley spent Wednesday looking for ways to cool off. The week started with a heat advisory that forced Philadelphia public schools to announce Monday the early dismissals of their schools for both Tuesday and Wednesday.

Dangerous temps have prompted a third straight day of heat advisories and early dismissal for all Philly public schools during the first week of classes.

“It’s horrible. Oh my gosh. It’s so hot,” said student Tamyra Floyd.

While students are granted a break from the heat, school-based employees are expected to work their normal work day and administrative offices will operate on regular business hours.

Philadelphia Public Schools To Close Early Thursday Due To ‘Continuous Excessive Heat’

“It’s good because we get to go back to the ac and feel all that air. It’s too hot outside. I walk outside and I’m already sweating. It’s bad, like too bad,” added another student, Jesenia Martinez.

Parents in the Spring Garden section of Philadelphia were seen picking up their kids early at 1 p.m. from Wheeling Elementary School.

“It’s hot in there. It’s a whole building and no ac so they get outside as much as they can,” explained father, David Murphy.

Temperatures are remaining high into the evening, many buildings are not cooling overnight. Only 27 percent of the district’s school buildings have central air conditioning.