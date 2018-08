Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Fancy some Froot Loops and donuts for breakfast? For a limited time Hardees and Carls’ Jr are offering up Froot Loops Mini Donuts as a treat option at select locations.

The deal starts today, Wednesday, August 29, 2018.

The donuts come in the same colors as the iconic cereal; red, purple, yellow, blue and green and taste the same as the flavored crunch found inside the cereal box.