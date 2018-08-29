Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – U.S. Attorney’s Office has just announced an indictment against former Philadelphia Eagle and current Cleveland Browns linebacker Mychal Kendricks and a former investment banker.

In a press conference Wednesday morning, U.S. Attorney William M. McSwain announced Kendricks and ex-investment banker Damilare Sonoiki are accused of insider trading.

Kendricks released a statement following the announcement.

A statement from #Browns LB Mychal Kendrick, who has just been charged by the feds for insider trading. Wow. pic.twitter.com/0IEsV6lPTh — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 29, 2018

The Browns also released a statement.

Our statement on LB Mychal Kendricks: pic.twitter.com/SJT4RPdo0o — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) August 29, 2018

This is a breaking news story, stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates.