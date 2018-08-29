Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – U.S. Attorney’s Office has just announced an indictment against former Philadelphia Eagle and current Cleveland Browns linebacker Mychal Kendricks and a former investment banker.
In a press conference Wednesday morning, U.S. Attorney William M. McSwain announced Kendricks and ex-investment banker Damilare Sonoiki are accused of insider trading.
Kendricks released a statement following the announcement.
The Browns also released a statement.
