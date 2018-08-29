WEATHER ALERT:Heat Advisory In Effect Until 8 PM
Credit Marissa Ruggiero Rocco.

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) –  What do you do when the pool is open and your kids start school before Labor Day?

Some moms in the Methacton School District decided to enjoy a kid-free sunny pool day and poke fun at  ‘first day of school’ photos with signs including:

  • First day of no Fortnite
  • First day of a small bag at the pool
  • First day of freedom
  • Getting tanner than Renee

When a heatwave strikes and school starts early a back to school pool day seems like a great way to beat the heat. The moms have kids in all grades at Methacton. The district started classes today, August 29, 2018.

 

