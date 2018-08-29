Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A new drug for multiple sclerosis is showing promise, according to a study funded by the National Institutes of Health.

It involved 255 multiple sclerosis patients at 28 centers around the country.

Seventy-year-old James Bingham was a professional classical singer for 30 years when his voice started to fail him.

“I couldn’t control my voice and it was interfering with my professional and my moneymaking,” said Bingham.

In 2012, he was diagnosed with progressive multiple sclerosis and eventually couldn’t sing anymore.

He decided he wanted to help others by taking part in a new study at Columbia, testing an experimental drug.

“It’s actually a part of my healing, to be able to extend myself, away from myself, and feel like I’m doing something for other people,” said Bingham.

Dr. Claire Riley authored the study which found the drug slowed brain atrophy or shrinkage by almost 50 percent.

“This is a very exciting result,” said Dr. Riley.

Dr. Riley says more research is needed to see if the drug actually improves multiple sclerosis and slows the disease.

“Walking, thinking, controlling bladder, coordination, all the things your brain and spinal cord do can be affected,” added Dr. Riley.

James doesn’t know yet if he received the drug or a placebo, but he’s grateful the research is being done.

“I hope that this step brings us closer to a cure for multiple sclerosis,” said Bingham.