WEATHER ALERT:Heat Advisory In Effect Until 8 PM
  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMEyewitness News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:comcast, Local TV, Talkers
(Photo by Tim Boyle/Getty Images)

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Many across the Lehigh and Delaware Valley woke up to no cable Wednesday morning. Comcast is reporting an outage across the region.

The outage map for customers can be found here.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s