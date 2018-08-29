WEATHER ALERT:Heat Advisory In Effect Until 8 PM
  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMEyewitness News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police have made an arrest in connection to a fatal stabbing at a SEPTA train station in Center City earlier this month.

The deadly attack happened shortly after 3 a.m. on the Jefferson Station platform on Aug. 9

Police say the victim, a man his 30s, was stabbed multiple times before dying.

Police had earlier identified the suspect as 23-year-old Zair Bennet-Warwick.

zair bennet warwick 2018 08 16 23 06 21 Arrest Made In Deadly Stabbing At SEPTA Jefferson Station In Center City

Credit: Philadelphia Police Department.

Police have not said if Bennet-Warwick was the suspect taken into custody.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s