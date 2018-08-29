Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police have made an arrest in connection to a fatal stabbing at a SEPTA train station in Center City earlier this month.

The deadly attack happened shortly after 3 a.m. on the Jefferson Station platform on Aug. 9

Police say the victim, a man his 30s, was stabbed multiple times before dying.

Police had earlier identified the suspect as 23-year-old Zair Bennet-Warwick.

Police have not said if Bennet-Warwick was the suspect taken into custody.