Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

WOODLAND TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — There’s a $5,000 reward being offered for help solving a hit-and-run crash in Woodland Township, Burlington County.

Janis Ammlung was killed earlier this month while walking outside the New Lisbon Developmental Center.

Woman Struck, Killed In Hit-And Run At New Jersey Center For Disabled

The only description police have of the car is a dark-colored sedan or SUV.