COLORADO (CBS) – It was an emotional reunion for a Kansas woman and her dog after she realizes her precious pup survived a car wreck.

Cell phone video shows the moments before Sam Orr’s jeep plunged 600 feet down a mountain in Colorado several weeks ago.

Orr’s mother died in the wreck and Bentley, her dog, ran off and was missing for weeks.

Woman Reunited With Lost Dog Weeks After Fatal Crash In Colorado

Credit: CBS3

Her family posted fliers and online ads asking people to help look for him.

A man saw one of those ads and drove across the state to help search for Bentley and spotted him last week.

“I am just so grateful for everybody that helped, that shared the post, that in Colorado shared fliers,” said Orr.

Orr says Bentley is OK. He’s a little malnourished and dehydrated but otherwise fine.

