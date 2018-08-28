Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A woman is recovering after being caught in the crossfire in West Philadelphia.

Chopper 3 was over the scene on the 5100 block of Funston Street in West Philadelphia.

Police say an argument broke out between three males.

Two left, came back with guns and fired at least 27 shots down the block.

The third male returned fire several times.

A bullet struck a 22-year-old woman in the leg.

“A total of 34 shots fired back and forth, east and west, just imagine its four in the afternoon, beautiful 90 degree day, there’s a lot of kids out there playing they should be dodging water, not lead from bullets,” said Lt. John Walker.

Police transported the victim to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center. She was listed in stable condition.

Police say a blue Chevy Impala fled the scene.

No suspects are in custody.