PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A new study finds gun deaths worldwide total about 250,000 yearly and the United States is among six countries that make up half of those fatalities.

Two-thirds of the gun deaths in 2016 were homicides, although the U.S. is among wealthy countries where suicides by gun outnumber gun killings.

The United States had the second-highest suicide rate in 2016, but ranked 20th in overall gun death rates.

The findings are from an analysis of global data from 1990 to 2016.