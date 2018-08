PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Things are about to get smoother for drivers who travel I-95 in Delaware County.

State officials announced on Tuesday the repaving of a nine-mile stretch, just one of several projects planned under the “Resurface PA” program.

Work is set to begin soon on this section of the highway.

It was last repaved in 2007.

Officials are asking drivers to be prepared for construction, and to drive slowly and safely around road crews.