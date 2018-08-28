Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Commuters on SEPTA’s Broad Street Line should expect delays after a person was found underneath the train tracks on Tuesday.

Police confirm a woman was found around 3 p.m. under the tracks of the subway line going southbound.

Authorities have not revealed the woman‘s identity or if she was injured.

Service is currently bypassing the Erie Station in both directions.

SEPTA says commuters should expect delays of up to 10 minutes while police conduct their investigation.