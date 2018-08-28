Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia PPolice are looking for a vehicle in connection to a deadly double shooting in Kensington last week. Police hope the vehicle can help them find the two suspects wanted in the killings of two men.

The shooting happened Aug. 22 around 8 p.m. in the 3300 block of H Street.

Police say two armed suspects were seen getting out of a gold Chevy minivan and opening fire on the victims.

Police released a photo of the suspects’ van on Tuesday. The vehicle is said to be a 2004-2008 Chevy Uplander, gold/tan in color with dark window tint, a broken right fog light, and body damage to the passenger side sliding door and front left fender. The vehicle was last seen heading north on G Street from Tioga.

The shooting claimed the lives of 23-year-old Anthony Torres and 38-year-old Jose Vega. Police believe the men were the intended targets.

A $20,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspects. Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.