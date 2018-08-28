Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A 55-year-old man was shot and killed in the city’s Hunting Park neighborhood while waiting for a SEPTA bus to go to work, say police.

The shooting happened at 6th and Erie Avenue, just after 2:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Police say the victim was shot once in the head at point-blank range and died at the scene.

So far, no arrests have been made, but police say two co-workers of the victim witnessed the shooting.

If you have any information on this shooting, call police.