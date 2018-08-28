Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are looking for the gunman who shot two men, one fatally, in Roxborough Monday night.

Around 10:30 p.m., Philadelphia police received several 911 calls about gunshots on the 7700 block of Matthias Street.

When officers arrived, they found a 32-year-old man slumped over the driver’s seat of a red Chevy Silverado. He had been shot in the head execution style.

“We found some ballistic evidence, not only inside the vehicle, but also right next to the vehicle, so it appears that this was a close-range shooting,” said Chief Inspector Scott Small.

Officers also found a 27-year-old man on a front lawn across the street, bleeding from gunshot wounds to the arm and leg. He was transported to Einstein Hospital and is expected to survive.

“it’s really scary. It really is,” said Joan Sedgwick, who lives near the crime scene.

Investigators said neither of the two victims live in the neighborhood.

“This is the first time that we’ve really had something like this happen here,” said Maria Ciammetti. “There’s been a lot of burglaries and you know, stuff like that but never, never this.

Witnesses described the shooter as a man, 5 foot 5 inches tall, wearing all dark clothing. He was last seen in a dark-colored Jeep driving away from the scene.