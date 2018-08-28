Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

LANCASTER, Pa. (CBS) — A crash in Lancaster reportedly involving a stolen pickup truck ends with a man under arrest and covered in paint.

Police cuffed the alleged driver after the collision Monday morning on South Queen Street. Investigators say he went airborne after driving up a flatbed truck, and then hit three parked cars.

Lancaster police say the pickup was loaded with paint, and was stolen from New Castle County, Delaware earlier that day.

One driver says she got out of her SUV, just 10 minutes before it was totaled.

The driver went to a hospital.

No bystanders were hurt but two officers were covered in paint, and some cars had paint damage.