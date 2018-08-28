  • CBS 3On Air

Credit: Florida Highway Patrol

ORLANDO, Fla. (CBS) – More than half a dozen semi trucks line up under an overpass in Florida to help police tend to a man in distress.

It happened on Tuesday when police say a man climbed over a fence on the Florida Turnpike overpass around 1.p.m., according to CBS affiliate WKMG.

The Florida Highway Patrol captured the scene on Twitter as truckers formed a line the catch the man in case he fell.

WKMG reports that the man was rescued safely just after 2 p.m.

Orlando police thanked the truckers for their support.

