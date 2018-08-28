Filed Under:An Tso Sun, Local TV

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

DELAWARE COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — A foreign exchange student who threatened to attack his Delaware County high school pleaded guilty in court on Tuesday to a federal ammunition charge.

An-Tso Sun, 18, is a Taiwanese national.

an tso sun Exchange Student Who Threatened High School Attack Pleads Guilty To Federal Charge

Credit: (CBS3)

He was formally charged with possessing ammunition while being in the United States on a non-immigrant visa.

Sun threatened a shooting at Monsignor Bonner-Archbishop Prendergast High School on May 1.

Authorities say they found over 1,600 rounds of ammunition and a homemade pistol in his bedroom.

Sun’s sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 11.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s